De La Salle High School football team to play game in London

The football team from De La Salle High School in Concord will be traveling overseas to play a game in London this upcoming season, the school announced Wednesday.

De La Salle will play on Oct. 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London against the NFL Academy, the pro football league's player development program that opened in 2019 for athletes in the United Kingdom.

Nike is funding the trip for De La Salle's athletes, according to a press release issued by the school Wednesday.

"This is a really exciting opportunity for our players," the team's coach Justin Alumbaugh said in the release. "Not only is this the first time that our team has traveled outside of the U.S. in the history of De La Salle's football program, but we will be playing athletes trained by world-class NFL coaching staff. It will be a great experience that will test our players and give them some unforgettable memories."

Last season, De La Salle won its 31st straight North Coast Section championship as well as the CIF Division 1-AA Northern California Championship making it to the state championship game for the second year in a row.

The team starts its season Aug. 30 with a home game in Concord against Sacramento-based Grant Union High School.