Watch CBS News
Sports

De La Salle High School football team to play game in London

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now 6 a.m. - 5/15/24
PIX Now 6 a.m. - 5/15/24 09:27

The football team from De La Salle High School in Concord will be traveling overseas to play a game in London this upcoming season, the school announced Wednesday.

De La Salle will play on Oct. 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London against the NFL Academy, the pro football league's player development program that opened in 2019 for athletes in the United Kingdom.

Nike is funding the trip for De La Salle's athletes, according to a press release issued by the school Wednesday.

"This is a really exciting opportunity for our players," the team's coach Justin Alumbaugh said in the release. "Not only is this the first time that our team has traveled outside of the U.S. in the history of De La Salle's football program, but we will be playing athletes trained by world-class NFL coaching staff. It will be a great experience that will test our players and give them some unforgettable memories."

Last season, De La Salle won its 31st straight North Coast Section championship as well as the CIF Division 1-AA Northern California Championship making it to the state championship game for the second year in a row.

The team starts its season Aug. 30 with a home game in Concord against Sacramento-based Grant Union High School.

First published on May 15, 2024 / 1:40 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.