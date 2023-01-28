Concord city council rejects proposal to develop Naval Weapons Station

CONCORD -- The Concord City Council Saturday morning rejected the term sheet to develop the former Concord Naval Weapons Station that had been submitted by Seeno Homes-owned Concord First Partners.

In a continued special meeting, the council rejected the term sheet and directed staff to let the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement with Concord First Partners expire on Jan. 31, 2023, a spokeswoman said.

Part of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station and downtown Concord seen looking west from Bailey Road. (Ray Saint Germain/Bay City News)

The action was taken on a 3-2 vote with councilmembers Laura Hoffmeister, Laura Nakamura and Carlyn Obringer voting in favor and Dominic Aliano and Edi Birsan voting against, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Ortega.

Mayor Laura Hoffmeister asked staff to determine the next steps for the Base Reuse project and staff will return to Council with recommendations in the coming weeks, Ortega said.

A recording of the meeting can be viewed at https://stream.ci.concord.ca.us/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=938&doctype=1