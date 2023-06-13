Child on bicycle hit by vehicle in Concord

CONCORD - A child on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle in Concord on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that at about 2:15 p.m., they received reports of a large commercial vehicle striking a child on a bicycle at the intersection of Cowell Road and Treat Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find a young child with lower leg injuries. The child was riding in the crosswalk and was struck by the vehicle as it turned from Treat onto Cowell, police said.

The child was transported by ambulance to Oakland Children's Hospital for medical treatment.

Police have not released any information about the vehicle that hit the child.

Concord police say anyone with information about the incident should call officer Oscar Rodriguez at (925) 603-5963.