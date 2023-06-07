Hospitality workers see troubling trend as major San Francisco hotel investor skips loan payments

SAN FRANCISCO -- Many San Francisco hospitality workers say a decision to scale back operations in the city is part of a troubling trend.

"Recently, I have noticed that it's getting pretty brutal," Wilgens Pierre Grigsby Olson, a hospitality worker near Union Square, told CBS News Bay Area. "A lot of businesses are starting to leave. As someone who wishes to have business inspiration and wanna get an investment property, it's hard to look at investing in the city for the future."

That's especially true after Park Hotels and Resorts, the investment firm that owns Hilton San Francisco Union Square and Parc 55 hotels, announced on Monday that it has stopped making payments on a $725 million loan as part of its plan to reduce its presence in the city. These two hotels alone offer nearly 3,000 rooms.

"I wonder what San Francisco would look like in years," said Olson. "Is it going to be, like, more business will pull out [because] they don't wanna be here because of crime? It's understandable, though."

That's one reason Park Hotels and Resorts cited for their decision.

In a statement, the firm's CEO, Thomas Baltimore, Jr., said that San Francisco's "path to recovery remains clouded and elongated by major challenges including office vacancies caused by companies letting employees work-from-home, a weaker than expected citywide convention calendar through 2027 and concerns over street conditions."

"It makes sense from a business perspective," added Olson. "You can't blame these companies for saying, 'Hey, this doesn't make any sense, we're paying more for security.' And you know, I get it, they don't wanna deal with this, but it's also like, hey, you didn't even wanna stay and fight it at all."

Mayor London Breed also reacted to the announcement in a statement that read in part: "These kinds of ownership changes do happen, but these hotels will remain open and operating, and the workers will continue to be employed. Still, we know there is a lot of work ahead of us, and we will continue to focus on our economic recovery."

Efforts to revitalize downtown San Francisco and address its complex issues remain a priority for city officials and organizations like the Bay Area Council.

"Many who live in San Francisco and know the city understand there's more to it than just two hotels," said Rufus Jeffris, Senior VP, Media, Communications & Major Events at Bay Area Council. "The problems we see on the streets are undeniable and must be dealt with. They are deterring and discouraging people from visiting San Francisco, spending time here, and spending money.

"More importantly, they hinder people from enjoying the city and adding to its vitality. So, yes, another drumbeat of unfortunate news does not help with the overall message."