Google commuter bus plows into multiple vehicles near San Francisco's Castro District

A Google employee shuttle bus smashed into multiple vehicles on a steep hill in San Francisco near the city's Castro District, injuring one person.

San Francisco Police said the collisions happened at around 8:45 a.m. on Castro St. between 20th and 21st St. Officers who responded found the commuter bus with rear-end damage and at least four vehicles with major damage, one vehicle behind the bus and others in front of the bus.

I think I’m going to be late for my dentist appointments. Big crash at 20th & Castro. Shoulda taken my bike pic.twitter.com/Lpp93tDxuj — David Gallagher (@DavidGallagher) November 6, 2023

It appeared the bus may have rolled backward on the steep hill and into multiple cars, but police said the investigation had not yet determined the cause of the crash.

One person inside one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the bus and the drivers of the other vehicles all remained at the scene, police said.

A Google spokesperson confirmed to KPIX that the bus was part of the company's shuttle fleet and that it was looking into what happened.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.