Community orgs call for speed cameras in California

SAN FRANCISCO- It's been more than ten years since Jenny Yu's worst nightmare became a reality when her mother was struck by a speeding car while turning left into Park Presidio. Now, she's turned her tragedy into advocacy.

With organizations like Walk San Francisco and the San Francisco Bay Area Families for Safe Streets, Jenny is taking part in the fight for legislation that would legalize speed safety cameras in California.

"The streets are supposed to be shared by everyone... they're supposed to be usable areas. Don't wait until you become part of the victim's side," Yu said.

The proposed bill, currently under review by the Senate Judiciary Committee, aims to address the "epidemic" of traffic-related incidents.

"There's a lot to be done before we see a camera on the ground," said Jodie Medeiros, executive director of Walk San Francisco.

The process includes determining the most suitable locations for the cameras and maintaining a fair and balanced approach to enforcement.

If passed, the legislation would enable the use of speed measurement devices in speed safety cameras to detect and capture evidence of speeding violations.

Fines would be imposed on drivers exceeding the speed limit by 11 miles per hour or more, with potential fee reductions for those who qualify based on financial need.

"There's gonna be a process where you'll get a warning before you get a ticket, so everything is part of the big [picture] so that it feels very fair and balanced," Medeiros explained.

"I want you to listen to what the bill is about and why there's a group of people trying to make this legal...it's about the streets that you're gonna travel on, your loved ones are gonna travel on, your kids, your grandparents," Jenny Yu said.

