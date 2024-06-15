Community helps Pittsburg Theatre Company after fire destroys their warehouse

Pittsburg Theatre Company puts on show with help of community after warehouse fire

PITTSBURG — The show will go on, even after Pittsburg Theatre Company lost its warehouse.

On Sunday, a 55-acre grass and brush fire on the west edge of Pittsburg destroyed the warehouse and everything inside.

Despite that, Diana Schepers, a member of the theatre's Board of Directors, said she was more focused on their next show and not what they lost.

"All of our past was in there," Schepers said, thinking back to the warehouse. "All of the photos from the past going back to 1979, show posters, all of those memories were gone."

Schepers said she spent last Sunday preparing for opening night of the company's production of "The Sunshine Boys". Moments after she arrived home messages started coming in that their warehouse was on fire.

"I followed the firetrucks over, saw the blaze going on and thought well that's that, there's nothing more," she said. "The roof was fully engulfed, flames were billowing out the top, and so I knew it was going to be a total loss at that point."

Schepers said almost everything that was inside was lost, and in just a matter of days, they were putting on a show.

The only thing that was at California Theatre in Pittsburg was the backdrop walls.

"So, we put a list out on Facebook of what we needed and all of a sudden by Wednesday we had all we needed," Schephers said about the community's support.

Mary Wilson lives in Pittsburg, she said she heard about the fire on the news. She was stunned when she looked at images of the warehouse going up in flames.

"To have all these items lost is a tragedy," Wilson said. "It's really sad."

Wilson knew she would come out to the show and support the company.

"Because they're local, and it's community, and it's fun," Wilson said about buying tickets for show. "We enjoy it."

Many of the people who came for the show stopped to look at the display of photos from the fire, read about what happened, and left donations.

Schepers said although the show is happening, they're still working to recover.

In addition to all of the equipment lost, they also need to find a new location for a future warehouse

"Our goal is to raise at least $50,000 because we know the cost of warehouses and we had a very good deal with the city because they were supporting us and we don't expect to have that in the future," Schepers said.

Right now, they're just grateful for what they do have, a successful show and support.

"You feel that community and that you're a part of something bigger than yourself," Schepers said about the support.

The Theatre Company is working on a benefit concert that will be on July 27 at California Theatre.