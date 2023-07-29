Community frustration boils over as crime soars in Oakland

OAKLAND -- Residents from all corners of Oakland say crime is out of control and they need help.

Seventy-four-year-old Barbara Hoffer, who lives in the Oakland Hills, said a recent attack has changed how she goes about her daily life.

"I can't carry a purse anymore. I'm not going ever to carry a purse," Hoffer said.

Two months ago, a couple of teenagers purse-snatched Hoffer as she was with a friend at a busy intersection in the Temescal neighborhood.

"One kid grabbed my friend's long hair and pulled her across the sidewalk. The other one beat me on my head, grabbed my purse, dropped me to my knees," Hoffer recounted.

She and others packed a community meeting in the Oakland Hills on Thursday night. Many demanded that Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price hold criminals accountable. Hoffer said the teens who attacked her were arrested and released because of their age.

"There must be consequences," Hoffer said.

The Oakland chapter of the NAACP and Bishop Bob Jackson, pastor of Oakland's biggest church, agreed. They sent out a letter to city leaders demanding accountability and more police patrols.

"We need to declare the city of Oakland a state of emergency," said Bishop Jackson.

They say a declaration would allow them to get help from the CHP, Alameda County Sheriff's Office, housing authority police and federal police officers.

"Just out of control. I've never seen Oakland like it is right now," said Bishop Jackson, who has lived in the city for 77 years.

Oakland police report that, from January 1 to July 23 of this year, homicide is down 15 percent compared to the same period last year. But almost everything else has gone up. Robbery: up 22 percent, carjacking is up 9 percent, burglary is up 39 percent and vehicle theft went up 49 percent.

"It's traumatic. It's terrifying for too many of our neighbors and a part of what we're doing in this day of action is deliver on many of those deep-rooted issues that we know have led to people being desperate and acting out in ways that are dangerous for them and especially for our community," said Oakland councilwoman Treva Reid.

Dozens of volunteers gathered in front of Allen Temple Baptist Church on International Boulevard in east Oakland Friday afternoon to provide job information, food and other resources to at-risk individuals.

Councilwoman Reid helped organize the event. She said she too has urged the mayor to declare a state of emergency.

"I've had this conversation with the mayor and I'm looking forward to seeing action," said Councilmember Reid.

As for Hoffer, a former school teacher, she's planning her own outreach.

"I'm going to look to see how I can volunteer. It may be mentoring somebody. It may be tutoring," Hoffer said.