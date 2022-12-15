Community comes together to make Christmas special for chronically ill boy

Community comes together to make Christmas come early for chronically ill San Jose boy

SAN JOSE - Members of the community pitched in to give a little boy with a chronic medical condition a special early Christmas celebration today in San Jose.

"A lot of tearful nights. A lot of hospital tearful nights," says Brooklyn Fontanilla describing the frequent hospitals endured by her four-year-old son Christopher Jr.

Christopher or CJ for short was diagnosed as an infant with Bartter's Syndrome, which affects his kidney function and leaves him vulnerable to extreme dehydration and a host of other ailments.

"You're like hit with a ton of bricks on your chest. And it's not at all what you're expecting as a first-time parent," she said.

CJ's parents rely on an at-home nurse four days a week and their 'village' -- family, friends, neighbors, co-workers and even Good Samaritans like Dr. Kamakshi Zeidler.

Dr. Zeidler is a plastic surgeon and one of Santa's helpers. Her practice is helping to support Coastal Kids Home Care and their holiday campaign, Winter Wishes. She's adopted CJ and his family this holiday season, dropping off toys for CJ and his sister Fiona and gifts for their parents as well.

"I think being a mom and physician provides an exponential understanding and feeling of when there's a child that has a need and especially when it's a medical one and it's so significant," she said.

CJ's family says the help from Coastal Kids and their nurses has been indispensable, helping them to function as a family under some very trying circumstances.

"You have to take the high when the highs are there. And remember them when the lows come -- that we'll make it through this and he'll be that happy spunky kid he always is when he's good," Brooklyn said.