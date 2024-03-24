Commercial building in Brisbane destroyed by overnight fire

Firefighters from the North County Fire Authority were on the scene of a commercial fire in the Bayshore area of Brisbane early Sunday.

Crews arrived at the scene around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said a 20,000-square-foot commercial building was on fire when crews got to the scene.

The building, which was large and timber-framed, was ultimately destroyed by the fire.

Crews fought to protect nearby properties, and they stayed into Sunday to ensure the fire would not start up again.

Fire officials urged the public to avoid the area.

The North County Fire Authority serves Brisbane, Daly City and Pacifica in San Mateo County.

Bay City News contributed to this report.