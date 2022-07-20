Colma vice mayor retiring from city council due to health issues

Former Colma Vice Mayor Raquel "Rae" Gonzalez in 2019 City of Colma

COLMA (CBS SF/BCN) - Colma Vice Mayor Raquel "Rae" Gonzalez submitted her notice of retirement to the City Council on Monday, citing recent changes in her health that prevent her from performing her duty.

"I have made great memories, have been part of positive change, and am grateful for the City Council and staff for their support and guidance. I've truly enjoyed being a part of City Council and serving the community," said Gonzalez, whose last day serving on the council will be Sept. 5.

Gonzalez expressed her gratitude for the support and friendship she has received from the Colma community through the years and asked for privacy as she retires.

"We are all in support of the Vice Mayor's decision and are thankful for her leadership, kindness, and commitment to the community," Mayor Helen Fisicaro said in response to the announcement. "It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve alongside her and we are grateful for her many years of service."

Gonzalez was born in San Francisco, though her family moved to Colma, a small town in San Mateo County, when she was in kindergarten.

Gonzalez attended Colma Elementary/Intermediate K-8 and graduated from Jefferson High School, after which she attended San Francisco State University and obtained a degree in visual communication.

Gonzalez began working for the town of Colma in 1989 as the public information officer, beginning her long career in public service.

In 2002, she was first appointed, then elected treasurer, a position she held for six years. In 2008, she joined City Council, where she has served for 14 years, including two terms as mayor.

Gonzalez's term is set to run out in 2024, and the City Council will soon discuss how best to fill the vacated seat for the remaining two years.