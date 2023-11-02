Collision involving pedestrian blocks Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in San Anselmo
SAN ANSELMO -- A collision involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles is blocking Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in San Anselmo on Thursday, according to the Central Marin Police Authority.
Police said in an alert at about 12:40 p.m. that the collision occurred in the area of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and Sunny Hills Drive.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to get around the affected area. No other details about the collision were immediately available.
