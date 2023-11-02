Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Collision involving pedestrian blocks Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in San Anselmo

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 11-2-2023
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 11-2-2023 09:32

SAN ANSELMO -- A collision involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles is blocking Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in San Anselmo on Thursday, according to the Central Marin Police Authority.

Police said in an alert at about 12:40 p.m. that the collision occurred in the area of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and Sunny Hills Drive.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to get around the affected area. No other details about the collision were immediately available.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 1:19 PM PDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.