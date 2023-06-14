Tesla plows into fire engine on Highway 680 in Fremont

Raw video: Scene of vehicle into fire engine on Interstate 680 in Fremont

FREMONT -- A Tesla plowed into a stationary fire truck that had responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 680 Wednesday, authorities said.

The Fremont Fire Department said one of its fire engines was on the northbound lanes of traffic at Auto Mall Parkway when it was hit by a Tesla Model Y. The Tesla driver had to be hospitalized, no firefighters were injured.

The fire engine was disabled and had to be towed off, according to fire department spokesperson Aisha Knowles.

The crash involving the fire engine happened just after 1 p.m. and as of 3 p.m. emergency crews had re-opened the lanes. There were no details on the previous collision the fire crews had responded to earlier.

It was not immediately known whether the Tesla was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash.