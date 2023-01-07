Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties

SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.

About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.

At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.

A flood control wall along Crosby Street in San Leandro collapsed over the 2023 New Year's Day weekend after heavy rainfall. Alameda County Fire Department via Bay City News

City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County public works crews were out Thursday laying sandbags and tarps to hopefully prevent further damage to property.

"As soon as the storm passes, I plan to meet with newly-elected Alameda County Supervisor Lena Tam," said San Leandro Mayor Juan Gonzalez in a statement. "I will share with Supervisor Tam San Leandro's community priorities, with repairing the flood control wall being the most immediate and critical."

The collapsed portion of the wall was 40 to 50 years old. A newer section has held up, said San Leandro city spokesperson Paul Sanftner.

No one has been evacuated because of the threat.

"The residents are concerned," Sanftner said. "I wish the city could do more."

He said, "I think everyone is on standby until the storm passes and they can properly assess the situation."

San Leandro's chief building official Michael Jeffery said it's hard to anticipate how many homes might be threatened by the upcoming rains.

City officials distributed a statement to homes in the area to make residents aware of the threat, Jeffery said.