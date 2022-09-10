Coliseum workers anxiously await decision on A's Howard Terminal Stadium plan

OAKLAND -- Caught up in the middle of the latest decision in favor of the new A's ballpark plan are the Coliseum workers who will feel the impact of whether the A's stay in Oakland or move to Las Vegas.

On Thursday, an Alameda County Superior Court judge rejected legal challenges to the team's quest for a new waterfront stadium. The challenges had argued that the proposed ballpark at Howard Terminal would cause serious environmental harm to the surrounding port area.

A crucial vote by the Oakland City Council to determine the A's future looms on the horizon. Major League Baseball and the A's have said it's time to make a decision on the team's plan to build its $12 billion dollar project at Howard Terminal.

Charles Reilly has been working at the Coliseum for 25 years, but he knows it could be coming to an end.

Coliseum usher Charles Reilly. CBS

There's a warmth to his chuckle and gentle touch as he welcomes fans to Section 121.

"Vegas or Howard Terminal? What will we do?" asked Reilly.

There's a 'Cheers'-like feeling here, where everyone knows your name.

"People come by and they know you," said Reilly.

But it is hard to say goodbye when you love talking sports and you've had the best seat in the house for the Warriors and Raiders too.

"I worked for all of the teams that have now left. You see how people don't support some of them anymore, because they're gone," said Reilly.

The Oakland City Council will ultimately decide the team's fate. Jobs are on the line for employees like Reilly, and much more.

"Co-workers for 15 years that I've known, we go to barbecues together and each others homes," said Teresa Perez of Hayward, who is also a longtime Coliseum usher.

"These people you get to know and the fans, you get to know them a long time," said Reilly.

Reilly can talk to anyone, from family members of owners, to players, and your average fan. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for nearly 40 years, providing for his two daughters.

His retirement check arrives on time, but this job allows the now grandfather to provide even more.

"Ultimately it's going to be better for the entire community," said Reilly.

He wants to keep walking, talking, and working as long as he can.

"A void is there and you have to fill it with something. You don't have any basketball, don't have any football," said Reilly.

For Reilly, it's time to build a ballpark in Oakland.

"We get to still keep our employment," he said.

The city says at least 7,000 union jobs will come with the building of a new stadium.