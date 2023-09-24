Street closures planned in San Francisco for Cole Valley, Folsom Street Fairs

SAN FRANCISCO — There are several road closures in the Haight Ashbury and SoMa neighborhoods for the Cole Valley and Folsom Street fairs on Sunday.

Cole Street between Frederick and Rivoli, and Parnassus Avenue between Belvedere and Shrader, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. while Muni will reroute around the event, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Sunday.

The 6 Haight/Parnassus, 37 Corbett and 43 Masonic routes will have reroutes around the event from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. Operators will make stops before each intersection along the reroutes, at passenger request, the SFMTA said.

In addition, the North Judah route may experience minor delays near the event area, according to the agency.

The annual Cole Valley Street Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Fair features local artists with handmade crafts, food, live music, vintage automobiles, children's events and more.

Folsom Street Fair

The Folsom Street Fair in SoMa will be going on from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with road closures lasting until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The following roads will be closed.

Folsom, between 8th and 13th streets

9th St, between Howard and Harrison

10th St, between Howard and Harrison

11th St, between Howard and Harrison

12th St, between Howard and Harrison

All alleys and intersections between 8th and 13th streets and between Howard and Harrison

The SMFTA said the Muni will reroute 9 San Bruno, 12 Folsom/Pacific and 27 Bryant routes for all of Sunday.