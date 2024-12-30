Northern California to begin a chilly 2025 after some of coldest temps of 2024

2024 will end in a cold snap across the Bay Area, Northern California and Central Coast as forecasters predict this year's coldest temperatures will ring in 2025.

The National Weather Service said in its daily forecast discussion that conditions would be generally cold and dry for the next several days with freeze warnings and frost advisories across the region.

⚠️🧊Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories will be in effect tonight through the morning of New Year's Eve due to cold temperatures across the region. Lows will reach 28 to 34 across the inland valleys. Protect people, pets, plants and pipes! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ZwT0Jds8YI — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 30, 2024

The forecast calls for low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s in the inland valleys and into the upper 30s along coastal and bayshore regions. A freeze warning was issued for the interior North Bay, the eastern Santa Clara Hills, and the interior Central Coast from 8 p.m. New Year's Eve night to 10 a.m. New Year's Day. A frost advisory was in effect for the rest of the region from the Marin and Sonoma coastal ranges to the Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur coast during the same period.

A cold weather advisory was also issued for areas of Lake and Mendocino counties from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday with temperatures dropping to between 28 and 32 degrees.

In the Sacramento Valley and Northern California interior, dry and windy conditions will settle into a cold evening with areas of valley fog and frost with lows in the 30s, although widespread freezing temperatures were not expected.

High clouds still have a chance to linger in the Bay Area and Central Coast into the night and overnight hours, insulating those areas from the coldest temps and keeping them warmer than the current forecast, the Weather Service said, especially if fog develops.

Temperatures will still be expected anywhere between 3 to 10 degrees below seasonal averages across the inland valleys, with potentially impactful consequences for vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and people without access to adequate heating or shelter.

Residents were recommended to remember the four P's during freezing temperatures:

People: Dress in layers and wear a hat that covers the ears. Pay special attention to children and the elderly, who are more vulnerable to the cold.

Plants: Bring potted plants indoors and keep outdoor plants and trees protected.

Pets: Bring all pets indoors. Pets and other animals that have to be kept outdoors should have an enclosed shelter.

Pipes: Make sure all external water pipes are insulated. Keep an interior faucet running at a drip to prevent ice buildup.



Low temperatures will likely warm up by a couple of degrees on the night of New Year`s Eve into the morning of New Year`s Day. Light sprinkles are possible in parts of the North Bay by Wednesday from the fringe of a larger system primarily targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The next chance for widespread light rain is late Thursday into Friday.