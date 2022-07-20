Watch CBS News
CoCo Sheriff's deputies save man who overdosed at detention facility

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies revived a man who was having an overdose at the Martinez Detention Facility Tuesday morning. 

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies were notified at about 7:10 a.m. that the 40-year-old man was unconscious in the facility's sally port, which is an extended, secure entryway. 

The man had been arrested by the San Pablo Police Department before being taken to the county jail. Deputies administered two doses of Narcan, which is used to prevent opioid-related overdoses.  

Contra Costa Health Services medical staff responded and provided additional doses of Narcan. The man was taken to recover at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez. He was later discharged, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

First published on July 20, 2022 / 8:27 AM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

