Watch CBS News
Politics

CoCo County supe John Gioia offering free COVID-19 tests at his El Cerrito office

/ CBS/City News Service

EL CERRITO (CBS SF/BCN) – With the coronavirus still spreading and infecting the population, Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia's office announced Thursday it's offering free at-home COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday. 

Gioia's office is located at 11780 San Pablo Ave., Suite D (near Cutting Blvd.), El Cerrito. Tests will be available on a first come, first served basis. 

Gioia said in a statement that the best protection is to be vaccinated. 

Contra Costa Health Services now offers second booster doses to people age 50 and over or who are immunocompromised after at least four months have passed since getting the first booster. For more details, go to Contra Costa County's website.  

First published on June 30, 2022 / 9:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.