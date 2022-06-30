CoCo County supe John Gioia offering free COVID-19 tests at his El Cerrito office

EL CERRITO (CBS SF/BCN) – With the coronavirus still spreading and infecting the population, Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia's office announced Thursday it's offering free at-home COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Gioia's office is located at 11780 San Pablo Ave., Suite D (near Cutting Blvd.), El Cerrito. Tests will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Gioia said in a statement that the best protection is to be vaccinated.

Contra Costa Health Services now offers second booster doses to people age 50 and over or who are immunocompromised after at least four months have passed since getting the first booster. For more details, go to Contra Costa County's website.