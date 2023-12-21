CoCo County coroner identifies pizza delivery shot dead in Oakley

OAKLEY -- The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has identified the pizza delivery driver who was shot and killed Wednesday in Oakley as he was taking a break from delivering pizzas.

Stewart Gabriel, 24, of Oakley was killed while parked in a car in front of his home.

The shooting was reported at 4:52 p.m. in the 1400 block of Rutherford Lane, where officers arrived to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a vehicle pulled up alongside Gabriel's car and someone inside shot the victim at close range, then fled west on Rutherford Lane before turning north onto Vintage Parkway, police said.

The victim's mother unknowingly watched her son get shot, police chief Paul Beard said in a press release.

"There is absolutely zero excuse for what happened tonight. When you consider the victim's family witnessed this act and when you take into account the time of year we are in, it makes this all that more sad," Beard said.

Those who live in this area of Rutherford Lane and Vintage Parkway say this is a normally quiet area. Tina Shull has lived here for roughly 30 years and says shootings are extremely rare.

"We've had one about a year or two ago but it's a nice neighborhood. We're raising kids here and it's kind of sad to have something happened like that so close to home," she said.

A detailed suspect description was not immediately available in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police dispatch at (925) 625-8060 or to contact Detective Dombrouski at (925) 325-6670 or dombrouski@ci.oakley.ca.us.

KPIX correspondent Andrea Nakano contributed to this report