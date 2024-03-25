Monterey County authorities seize 350 birds in cockfighting investigation

SALINAS – Authorities seized 350 birds in connection with an alleged illegal cockfighting operation near Salinas, authorities said.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, deputies served a search warrant at a property on the 600 block of San Juan Grade Road around 7:45 a.m., after receiving a tip about illegal cockfighting at the location.

Deputies served a warrant into an alleged cockfighting operation in Monterey County on March 24, 2024. Monterey County Sheriffs Office

With the help of Monterey County SPCA and code enforcement officers, deputies said they were able to seize evidence commonly associated with breeding and training roosters for cockfighting.

A total of 350 roosters, hens and chicks were seized, deputies said. The birds have since been turned over to the SPCA and are scheduled to be euthanized.

Two birds among more than 350 found as deputies served a warrant into an alleged cockfighting operation in Monterey County on March 24, 2024. Monterey County Sheriff's Office

Along with the birds, numerous code enforcement violations were found, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies also contacted a man identified 73-year-old Jose Francisco Gaitan of Salinas. According to Monterey CBS affiliate KION-TV, the man was not arrested but the Sheriff's Office has forwarded a request for charges to the Monterey Co. District Attorney's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, cockfighting is illegal in California and is also a federal crime that can be prosecuted under the United States Animal Welfare Act.