Coastside bowling alley set to close after 60 years

PACIFICA -- The historic Sea Bowl bowling alley in Pacifica announced it will be closing May 31.

It is home to several bowling league teams and bowlers like Jim Walls.

Walls has been hitting the lanes at Sea Bowl since he was eight years old.

"This place is like home to me," Walls said. "Whether I like it or not, it's definitely like home."

It is full of memories for him and his bowling league team, the 8ballz.

Every Wednesday, you can find them along with other teams making even more memories.

Sea Bowl, which has been in-operation for 60 years, will be closing their doors.

"I really hope they have a plan to go somewhere else and do something to make up for the loss of something like this to a small community," Walls said.

His team says they are currently looking for other places to bowl but, they say, nothing can compare to the arcades, oldies music and pure nostalgia they've enjoyed here.

Sea Bowl's operators say it was a difficult decision but it was time for them to retire.

Michael Collins, friend and team member of Walls, said he spent a lot of his childhood at this alley.

"I am sad that it is going and mad that it couldn't stay open," Collins said.

"I understand the owners, after 60 years, want to cash out and retire but it's a shame that no one could step up and keep it going and running it."

After spending four years together as a team, 8ballz members say they are grateful for these last moments. The team says the strikes scored here will be remembered.

"I am going to freaking miss the place," Walls said.