Coastal businesses get boost as inland residents escape heat

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Bay Area beaches were packed with people escaping the inland heat this Labor Day Weekend.

KPIX found a couple Sunday morning setting up a tent at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. They drove more than an hour from scorching hot Vacaville.

"This is awesome. It's really great to be here. I feel good. I know we're going to hate to leave, knowing what we're going back home to," said Gloria Coleman.

More beach-bound crowds meant more business for the Beach Chalet, a restaurant that overlooks the ocean at the west end of Golden Gate Park.

"All booked up by this weekend," said assistant general manager Chrisanian Daniel.

Daniel said not only were they out of reservations but this has been one of their busiest weekends post-pandemic.

"It is much cooler down here in San Francisco than anywhere else. That's one of the reasons why we're so busy 'cause people want to be down by the water," Daniel said.

He said the Beach Chalet lacked sufficient staff to handle the big crowds on Friday but they quickly mobilized more than enough workers for the remainder of the weekend.

Freeway traffic heading west or to any coastal communities was slow on Sunday. Cars were barely moving on the Golden Gate Bridge at times heading north toward Marin County coastal towns.

Once people got off the bridge to downtown Sausalito, they were among large crowds.

"People are coming from Sacramento. There's people from Fairfield, Chico," said Alan Hyman, manager at Prince Estate jewelry.

Locals said they haven't seen this many visitors in a long time. Retailers need it after two tough, pandemic years.

"I'm happy about it. One: I like to visit with people and two: I like to sell jewelry," Hyman said.

Farther north, Stinson Beach was jammed with visitors. Cars on Highway 1 inched along. Some people parked their cars along the highway and walked a couple of miles into town. They said it was faster.

"This is one of our busiest weekends in years with the heat wave and we really appreciate everyone coming out. This parking lot has been flooded for the past couple of days and people are parking illegally but it's been good for our business," said Kimmy Haines at Live Water Surf Shop in Stinson Beach.

With a population of 486 people, the town ballooned to several thousand. It was hard to move and hard to find parking. By Sunday afternoon, authorities were asking people to stop coming to Stinson Beach.