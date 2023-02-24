Cloverdale Unified classes canceled Friday due to winter storm

CLOVERDALE – Classes are canceled Friday for all schools in the Cloverdale Unified School District due to winter weather in the area, Sonoma County school officials said.

The district is the only one in the county confirmed to be closed as a result of a storm that has brought snow, ice and high winds to the region.

Cloverdale snow CBS

Video obtained by KPIX showed snow falling across Cloverdale and Sonoma County early Friday morning with accumulations of several inches in several spots.

Any other Sonoma County school closures related to the storm will be listed by the county's Office of Education website.