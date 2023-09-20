Closed meeting by Sunol Glen School District raises some concerns after "special interests" flag vote

SUNOL -- In the East Bay, a special school board meeting is scheduled for the Sunol Glen School District Tuesday afternoon.

A week ago, the board had a heated debate over banning so-called "special interest" flags. The board voted in favor of the ban with two board members voting yes and one voting no.

Opponents of the ban said the move was in response to a rainbow pride flag being flown at the school in June during Pride Month.

At Tuesday's closed session, one of the topics the school board is expected to discuss is the future of the current Superintendent Molly Barnes, who spoke up during last week's meeting in support of LGTBQ+ families, students and staff.

Some fear the board may want to get rid of her because of those comments.

Activist group Castro Valley Pride issued the following statement in response to a special meeting "where it is expected that retaliatory efforts will be taken against Superintendent Molly Barnes."

"On September 12th, Superintendent Molly stood up for LGBTQ families, students and staff. She was brave - in a way that we've not seen in our 14 years of advocacy work across our county. She stood before a board who just weeks before was considering a mandatory outing policy for trans youth, and before a board who has a 2-1 ultra conservative majority. She spoke about equality and equity and provided the historical background of the first pride flag to be flown at Sunol Glen in 2021 at Castro Valley Pride's request. She did her job and she did it well," said Castro Valley Pride President Austin Bruckner Carrillo Bruckner Carrillo. "In a world full of Ryans and Lindas, we need more Superintendent Molly."

The release sent out by Castro Valley Pride noted that there were "unconfirmed rumors" circulating Board President Ryan Jergensen sent an email that excludes the remote participation of trustee Peter Romo at the Wednesday meeting. Romo is currently out of the country and is considered the only LGBTQ friendly member of the Sunol Glen School Board.