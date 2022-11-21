San Francisco Public Works ramps up commercial corridor cleaning for holidays

SAN FRANCISCO - With the holidays approaching, officials with the San Francisco Department of Public Works said that crews will ramp up cleaning of neighborhood commercial corridors through the end of the year.

The department announced Monday a temporary expansion of the CleanCorridorsSF program, which deploys crews to a different corridor each Thursday to perform deep cleaning.

"Instead of targeting just one neighborhood a week, crews will focus extra attention on more than a dozen neighborhoods every week," Public Works' officials said.

A San Francisco Public Works employee cleaning a commercial corridor in the city's Mission District. SFDPW

The department announced commercial corridors throughout the city will be deep cleaned during the holidays. Locations include:

• Valencia Street

• Polk Street

• Columbus Avenue

• Ocean Avenue

• Divisadero Street

• Balboa Street

• Chestnut Street

• Leland Avenue

• Taraval Street

• Haight Street

• West Portal Avenue

• Third Street

• Mission Street

• Stockton Street

• San Bruno Avenue

"As we continue to emerge from the pandemic and bring the City back to life, we want to do even more to create a welcoming environment for people who come out to shop and eat at our vibrant and diverse neighborhood small businesses and enjoy the holiday season," said Interim Public Works Director Carla Short.

For over a year, crews with the Clean Corridors SF program power wash and sweep sidewalks, flush roadways, dig out weeds and wipe out graffiti in neighborhood commercial areas throughout the city.

"The focus on neighborhood cleanliness and safety will go a long way in helping our wonderful small businesses thrive," said Maryo Mogannam, chair of the city's Sanitation and Streets commission, along with a shopkeeper in West Portal.

Along with the above corridors, Public Works said crews would give "extra attention" in Mid-Market and Civic Center, which usually draw crowds for holiday shows.