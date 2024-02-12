Civic Center BART station exit reopened after flooding from fire hydrant

A Department of Public Works employee driving a pickup truck hit a fire hydrant Monday, causing flooding at a Civic Center BART station, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

BART said the 7th street exit at Civic Center was closed due to flooding, but all other exits remained opened. The closure lasted about two hours, with the exit reopening just before 7 p.m.

San Francisco Fire said a DPW employee hit a fire hydrant and their firefighters were called to help shut down the hydrant.