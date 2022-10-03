City workers picket Santa Cruz city hall as strike begins

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Over 100 city workers went on strike in Santa Cruz Monday as negotiations on a new labor contract passed a union deadline, and union leaders said in a statement that residents should expect delays and pauses in some city services.

Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 521 City of Santa Cruz Chapter were set to begin striking at 7 a.m. ahead of a 9 a.m. press conference.

Union members are asking for an increase in wages to boost hiring and retention of more employees, according to the union's statement.

Employees working in road and maintenance, sanitation, public safety, and water are engaging in what union leaders said is an unfair labor practices strike.

Picketers will demonstrate Monday at Santa Cruz City Hall at 809 Center St.