Cinco de Mayo festivities on Treasure Island draw from both sides of bay

SAN FRANCISCO -- The festive tunes of Mexican mariachi filled the air at Gold Bar Distillery, marking the first-ever Cinco de Mayo celebration in Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay.

Elliott Gillespie, president of Gold Bar Distillery, was excited.

"A lot of our guests asked us to do it. A bunch of them said, 'Hey, throw a Cinco de Mayo party this year.' And we said great idea, let's do it!"

Gillespie sees this as an opportunity to start new traditions just months into the distillery's business.

Dozens of people gathered to enjoy music performed by the talented Mariachi Leyendas de la Bahía.

"As soon as we start playing music, we see people dancing and singing the songs. It's fulfilling -- it's priceless," said mariachi musician Joxan Morales.

Among attendees was Lisette Herrera, who opted for Treasure Island over her usual celebration spot in the Mission District.

"We're here having a great time. We have listened to all kinds of music, including rock in Spanish, Banda, and now the mariachi," Herrera said.

While the festivities thrived in Treasure Island, other parts of the Bay Area faced challenges.

Videos emerged showing sideshows in Oakland, particularly on 42nd and International. The Oakland Police Department received multiple reports regarding illegal sideshow activity, with dozens of vehicles and spectators involved.

In contrast, the Mission District remained relatively quiet.

The celebration at Gold Bar Distillery continued until at least 7 p.m. Gillespie was bullish on Treasure Island citing its continued growth and scenic assets.

Herrera echoed that enthusiasm.

"Everything in the Bay Area belongs to us and it always has so people should come out to Treasure Island because it belongs to us as well."