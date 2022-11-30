Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

NEW YORK -- Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, has died at 79.

The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying "there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie."

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the statement read. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."

McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities — notably fellow singer-songwriters Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

Born Christine Perfect in 1943, she took an interest in music before entering her teens, studying classical piano starting at age 11 and developing a love for blues and rock and roll after her brother brought home a Fats Domino songbook. While studying sculpture at Moseley School of Art in Birmingham with the intention of becoming a school art teacher, she befriended a number of blues musicians including band leader Spencer Davis and guitarist Stan Webb and bassist Andy Silvester, who she played with in a local band called Sound of Blue.

After moving to London, she would reconnect with Webb and Silvester to become part of their new blues group Chicken Shack, playing keyboards and singing background vocals on two albums. She would leave the band in 1969 after marrying McVie. She released her eponymous solo album in 1970, the same year she joined Fleetwood Mac. The effort would later be reissued in 1976 as The Legendary Christine Perfect Album after Fleetwood Mac had its commercial breakthrough.

During its peak commercial years, from 1975-80, the band sold tens of millions of records and was an ongoing source of fascination for fans as it transformed personal battles into melodic, compelling songs. McVie marriage to John McVie and their subsequent breakup — along with the split of Nicks and Buckingham — was famously documented on the 1977 release "Rumours," among the bestselling albums of all time. Her song from the album "You Make Loving Fun," inspired by an affair she had with the band's lighting director, became a top-10 hit. The McVies would divorce in late 1977 following the tour to promote the album.

The band co-founded by drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. The group's many other hit singles included "Dreams," "Go Your Own Way" and "Little Lies." One of McVie's most beloved works, the thoughtful ballad "Songbird," was a showcase for her in concert and covered by Willie Nelson, among others.