CHP: Stockpile of stolen paint found in Stockton worth nearly $230,000

STOCKTON — Stolen paint worth nearly $230,000 were discovered in a Stockton warehouse last month, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The state agency said 48 pallets of Sherwin-Williams paint valued at around $229,000 were recovered on July 31 as part of its Cargo Theft Interdiction Program, which was carried out by the agency's Golden Gate division.

The paint was originally taken in Nevada before being traced to Stockton, according to the highway patrol, who worked with allied agencies and private industry to successfully recover the stolen goods.

Investigation into the theft is ongoing. No further information has been released.