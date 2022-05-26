CHP says 1 dead in crash on Hwy 4 off-ramp in Contra Costa County

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – One person died in a solo car crash on an off-ramp from state Highway 4 near Pittsburg on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the Bailey Road off-ramp from eastbound Highway 4.

A Hyundai Tucson left the highway and struck a guardrail on the off-ramp, then caught fire, CHP officials said.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not yet been released by the Contra Costa County coroner's office.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.

