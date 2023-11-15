Watch CBS News
CHP busts retail theft ring with raids in Oakland, Sacramento area; $350,000 in stolen goods seized

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A California Highway Patrol organized retail theft investigation has yielded stolen property worth an estimated $350,000, the agency said on social media Tuesday night.

CHP's Golden Gate division collaborated with Concord Police to execute search warrants in Oakland and Galt, a city in Sacramento County.

chp-retail-theft-evidence.jpg
Some of the $350,000 worth of evidence seized in the CHP investigation into a retail theft ring. California Highway Patrol

A residence in Oakland was being used to fence stolen property, and merchandise was also found in multiple storage facilities and vehicles.

Law enforcement also apprehended two loaded guns and $17,344 in illegal proceeds from the theft operation.

The primary suspects, whom CHP has not named, were booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of grand theft, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy to commit a crime.   

The CHP did not specify how many suspects were arrested.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 7:51 AM PST

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

