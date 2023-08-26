CHP officers pursue suspect from East Bay to San Francisco and back

RICHMOND – A high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon found CHP following a fleeing suspect from the East Bay to San Francisco and back, with the search continuing on foot in Richmond.

There was no confirmation on why authorities were chasing the suspect. Chopper footage captured some of the nearly hour-long chase that came to an end in Richmond.

There is word that the pursuit actually started in the East Bay, crossed into San Francisco and then came back over the Bay Bridge to Richmond.

The CHP was only following the vehicle from above in their chopper -- due to the rush-hour traffic. The suspect was driving recklessly, causing substantial damage to their white vehicle and striking upwards of ten cars.

The chopper spotted at least one car getting clipped.

The suspect eventually ditched the car in Richmond on Fleming Avenue near Booker T. Anderson Park and fled on foot as officers went on the hunt to find him.

They actually drove their patrol cars on the field searching for him. Officers could be seen running with a K-9 and their guns drawn.

Officers eventually converged on a condo complex next to the park and started knocking on doors, later fanning out to other streets.

The search appeared to be ongoing.