CHP patrol vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on Highway 92 in San Mateo

A California Highway Patrol vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on state Highway 92 in San Mateo Wednesday night, an incident that blocked all eastbound lanes for several hours overnight.

The collision happened near the Delaware Street offramp of eastbound Highway 92 just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a CHP incident log.

The officer was driving a white marked patrol car when the pedestrian ran in front of the vehicle, the CHP said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not hurt and no other vehicles were involved.

The circumstances of why the pedestrian was on the highway were not immediately known.

All lanes of Highway 92 were reopened just before 4 a.m.