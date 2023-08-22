CHP officer rescues frightened kitten running on Highway 680 in Livermore

A small black kitten was running for at least one of its nine lives in the fast lane of westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore on Tuesday morning until a kind California Highway Patrol officer gave chase and saved its life.



The Dublin CHP office posted on its Facebook page, "CHP officer Piccinini saved a kitten on the busy freeway this morning!

"The scared kitten was running in the traffic lanes of westbound I-580, west of N. Livermore Avenue. Our officer chased the kitten until it found a place to rest in a crevice on the freeway wall."

The CHP said Alameda County Animal Control responded and took the kitten to its next adventure at the East County Animal Shelter.