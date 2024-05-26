Memorial Day weekend traveling off to a record-breaking start

Holiday traveling off to a record-breaking start, according to TSA

With Memorial Day Weekend underway, the start of the summer travel season is underway – and it's off to a busy start on the roads and in the sky.

The TSA hit a single-day record to kick off the holiday weekend, screening more than 2.95 million people at airports nationwide on Friday. That broke a record set last year on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

AAA estimates more than 43 million people will hit the roads and drive at least 50 miles to their destinations this holiday weekend, up about 4% from last year.

The California Highway Patrol remains in a maximum enforcement period through Monday, cracking down on reckless driving, impaired driving, speeding, and more.

"Loss of life on our roads is preventable when drivers make safe and responsible choices behind the wheel," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "Always remember to drive sober, avoid distraction, adhere to the speed limit, and ensure adults are buckled up and children are properly secured in an appropriate car seat."

Last year, 46 people were killed in crashes throughout California during the holiday weekend. The CHP arrested more than 1,100 people for DUI over the course of the weekend.

U.S. airlines are expecting a potentially record-setting summer travel season. Experts estimate U.S. airlines will fly around 271 million passengers between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, which would be more than a 6% increase from the previous year.