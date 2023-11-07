Watch CBS News
CHP K9 unit uncovers 117 pounds of meth in remote Merced County traffic stop

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

MERCED COUNTY -- A CHP K9 unit hit the jackpot during an early morning traffic stop Sunday, stumbling across a major narcotics trafficking operation transporting 117 individually packaged pounds of methamphetamine in the back of a pickup truck.

According to press release issued by the Coastal Division of the CHP, the K9 unit made an enforcement stop on a Ford F-150 pickup for a traffic violation on State Route 99 near Plainsburg in Merced Count at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Following the stop, CHP identified two subjects in the vehicle and developed reasonable suspicion to deploy Rae, the unit's  K9 partner.

Merced County CHP meth bust
Merced County CHP meth bust with K9 Rae. CHP

Rae indicated narcotics might be inside the vehicle. Officers searched the truck and found several large cardboard boxes in the bed of the pickup. Authorities said the boxes contained 117 individually wrapped 1-pound packages of methamphetamine. 

After discovering the drugs, officers arrested both subjects, who were booked into the Merced County Jail.    

