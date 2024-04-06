Watch CBS News
Crime

CHP investigating shooting on Interstate 80 that ended with injured victim

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 4-6-24
PIX Now morning edition 4-6-24 09:50

The California Highway Patrol said they are investigating a possible shooting that happened on Interstate 80 in the East Bay. 

Officers received a call around 4:50 p.m. about a crash on the Ashby Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-80. 

There were also reports made to 911 that a shooting had taken place just before the crash. According to the CHP, callers said someone in another vehicle shot at the Silver Toyota Camry and possibly struck the occupant. 

CHP said the driver was injured and taken to a hospital. However, CHP did not confirm if the victim was injured by the crash or was shot. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at 707-917-4491.

First published on April 6, 2024 / 12:18 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.