CHP investigating shooting on Interstate 80 that ended with injured victim

The California Highway Patrol said they are investigating a possible shooting that happened on Interstate 80 in the East Bay.

Officers received a call around 4:50 p.m. about a crash on the Ashby Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-80.

There were also reports made to 911 that a shooting had taken place just before the crash. According to the CHP, callers said someone in another vehicle shot at the Silver Toyota Camry and possibly struck the occupant.

CHP said the driver was injured and taken to a hospital. However, CHP did not confirm if the victim was injured by the crash or was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at 707-917-4491.