CHP investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian in Penngrove

CBS/Bay City News Service

SONOMA COUNTY – The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Sunday afternoon in Penngrove, an unincorporated area of Sonoma County.

The collision was reported about 12:40 p.m. on Old Redwood Highway north of Denman Road. The area is located between Petaluma and Cotati.

Details about the collision were not immediately available.

First published on June 5, 2022 / 2:51 PM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

