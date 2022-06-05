CHP investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian in Penngrove
SONOMA COUNTY – The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Sunday afternoon in Penngrove, an unincorporated area of Sonoma County.
The collision was reported about 12:40 p.m. on Old Redwood Highway north of Denman Road. The area is located between Petaluma and Cotati.
Details about the collision were not immediately available.
