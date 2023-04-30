CHP investigates suspicious activity underneath Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo

VALLEJO -- The CHP Golden Gate Division helicopter assisted with an investigation into suspicious activity under the Carquinez Bridge early Saturday evening.

According to authorities, CHP H-32 was dispatched after a report of suspicious activity underneath the span. The crew of the CHP helicopter were able locate two people under the bridge with rappelling equipment.

The pilot of H-32 positioned the helicopter at the shoreline next the bridge and deployed a CHP flight officer to the scene.

While the two parties were directed to ground CHP officers at the scene for further investigation, authorities did not say what the outcome of the investigation was or if the two people faced charges.