CHP investigates possible freeway shooting in Oakland
OAKLAND — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible highway shooting in Oakland on Saturday afternoon.
Officers were alerted to two vehicles on Interstate 580 near Seminary Avenue, one of which was blocking the number 2 lane. The other vehicle, a black Chevrolet SUV, was on the right shoulder.
The CHP said no one was at the scene when they arrived. However, they received reports that two people admitted themselves into a hospital for gunshot wounds.
Officials said they do not have information on a suspect, and they are still investigating the role of the vehicles in the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.