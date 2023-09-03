CHP investigates possible freeway shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible highway shooting in Oakland on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were alerted to two vehicles on Interstate 580 near Seminary Avenue, one of which was blocking the number 2 lane. The other vehicle, a black Chevrolet SUV, was on the right shoulder.

The CHP said no one was at the scene when they arrived. However, they received reports that two people admitted themselves into a hospital for gunshot wounds.

Officials said they do not have information on a suspect, and they are still investigating the role of the vehicles in the shooting.