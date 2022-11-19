CHP investigate shooting on Bay Bridge that snarled westbound traffic

SAN FRANCISCO -- The California Highway Patrol confirmed Friday night they were investigating a shooting on the westbound Bay Bridge that snarled traffic into San Francisco for hours.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that they were investigating shots were fired on the upper deck of the Bay Bridge. There were reports the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. The freeway signs on the bridge announced that the left lanes were blocked heading into San Francisco at the Harrison Street exit.

There were reports of a crash and a CHP investigation that had the three left lanes closed. The #4 and #5 lanes were open.

CHP did not confirm that anyone was injured in the incident as of late Friday night. The traffic had many drivers posting on Twitter that westbound traffic on the bridge had come to a standstill.