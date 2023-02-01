Update: CHP clears Caltrans District 4 office building; Suspected gunman at large

OAKLAND -- California Highway Patrol officers went floor by floor in the Caltrans building in Oakland Wednesday, evacuating workers as they checked out reports of a gunman inside.

CHP officials, who are responsible for security at state offices, said an employee called in around 6:41 a.m. saying they had seen a person with a firearm inside the building's garage.

There was a large response by both CHP officers and Oakland police to the building located at 1100 Grand Street at Webster.

Caltrans spokesman Vince Jacala confirmed that the building was placed on locked down as law enforcement officers conducted a sweep of the building containing the offices of Caltrans District 4.

The witness provided officers with the description of the alleged gunman's vehicle. But the vehicle could not be located and the building was deemed to be safe. The lockdown lifted at 7:41 a.m. and workers allowed to return to their work stations.

CHP officials said they have identified the alleged gunman, who remains at large.