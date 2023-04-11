CHP: Cyclist dies in Redwood City collision

REDWOOD CITY -- CHP in Redwood City are investigating a collision early Monday evening that left a cyclist dead, according to authorities.

The Redwood City office of the CHP said at approximately 5 p.m., units responded to a crash on Cañada Road near Filoli Garden. Officials said it appeared an Acura sedan traveling northbound on Cañada Road and a cyclist who was also traveling northbound on Cañada Road collided.

CHP said it was currently unknown what caused the two vehicles to be involved in the crash. The driver of the Acura, a 22-year-old Hispanic male resident of Redwood City and his passenger were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The cyclist, a 37-year-old Filipino male South San Francisco resident suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Witnesses with any information regarding this crash were asked to contact the Redwood City Area Office at 650-779-2700.