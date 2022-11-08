CHP officer clearing Highway 17 crash injured in 2nd crash
REDWOOD ESTATES -- A California Highway Patrol officer was hurt in a crash Tuesday that happened while the officer was clearing another crash in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
The crashes happened at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday along Highway 17 just north of Redwood Estates. A San Jose area CHP officer was clearing a crash in the northbound lanes when another vehicle traveling northbound lost control and veered off the road, hitting both a vehicle and the officer.
The CHP said the both officer and a person in the other vehicle suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Both were taken to a local hospital.
Northbound Highway 17 was shut down during the crash investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.