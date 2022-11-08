CHP officer clearing Highway 17 crash injured in 2nd crash

PIX Now -- Top Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Top Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Top Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

REDWOOD ESTATES -- A California Highway Patrol officer was hurt in a crash Tuesday that happened while the officer was clearing another crash in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The crashes happened at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday along Highway 17 just north of Redwood Estates. A San Jose area CHP officer was clearing a crash in the northbound lanes when another vehicle traveling northbound lost control and veered off the road, hitting both a vehicle and the officer.

A wrecked CHP patrol vehicle following a crash on Highway 17 near Redwood Estates, November 8, 2022. California Highway Patrol

The CHP said the both officer and a person in the other vehicle suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Northbound Highway 17 was shut down during the crash investigation.