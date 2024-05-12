CHP chases down driver in Oakland who tried to flee in retired police car

The driver of a stolen car fleeing from police abandoned the vehicle and tried to escape by stealing a retired police car, the California High Patrol said Saturday.

Officers saw a white Infiniti G37 with no license plates while patrolling May 3 in the vicinity of San Leandro Street near Hegenberger Road.

They gave chase when the driver of the stolen car refused to stop, the highway patrol said.

An Oakland Police Department helicopter helped track the driver to East 8th Street where the driver abandoned the Infiniti and fled into a homeless encampment, the CHP said.

Seeing police, the suspect attempted to flee by stealing a retired police car — a black and white Ford Crown Victoria equipped with aftermarket police lights, Officer Adib Zeid said.

CHP units successfully intercepted the vehicle.

Officers discovered a concealed backpack belonging to the driver containing two loaded firearms, drugs, and drug paraphernalia, according to a Facebook post Saturday by the CHP's Oakland area office.

The driver was booked into Santa Rita Jail accused of multiple felonies and misdemeanors, the CHP said.