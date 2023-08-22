CHP: Car hit by gunfire on Interstate 880 in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO — A car was hit by gunfire on Interstate Highway 880 in San Leandro on Sunday night but no one was injured, authorities said.

Three rounds hit the vehicle on southbound 880 north of Davis Street at about 9:43 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP is investigating, and officials said they are looking for a suspect vehicle that might have been involved, described only as a white SUV.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CHP Hayward office at 510-489-1500.