CHP, bystanders pull driver from burning car after rollover crash on 101 in Sausalito

SAUSALITO (CBS SF) -- Good Samaritans and CHP officers pulled a driver from a burning car after a rollover crash on US Highway 101 at Spencer, in Sausalito Tuesday night.

According to Southern Marin Fire the driver was critically injured and transported to the hospital.

Authorities posted several photos of the mangled car along with a warning.

Patient was transported by M1 and members from R9. Units involved B4, E1, 1583, R9 and M1.

"The stretch between the Robin Williams Tunnel (Waldo Grade) and the lower portion of 101 in Sausalito/Marin City can be dangerous especially at high speeds," and "Please slow down and abide by posted speed limits."