Watch CBS News
Crime

CHP asking public's help finding driver who ran over man found on highway

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 08:30

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol asked the public for help Monday finding a driver who hit a man and left him for dead on Highway 4 earlier this month.

In a social media post, CHP officials said Damond Lazenby was reported missing on New Year's Day. Seven days later, Lazenby's body was found near the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road in Contra Costa County.

Detectives said that it appeared Lazenby was hit by a vehicle,

"The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan," the CHP said.

The CHP asked that anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP 24/7 tip line at (707) 917-4491.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 4:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.